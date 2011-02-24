Thomas Kraft could leave Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich keeper Thomas Kraft has said he will not stay with the Bavarian giants if Manuel Neuer joins from rivals Schalke 04.
Kraft, 22, produced a top performance in their Champions League, round of 16 first-leg 1-0 win against Inter Milan.
His contract expires in June, but reports suggest Bayern are set to swoop for Schalke's Neuer.
"If Neuer comes, then I will go. It wouldn't make any sense to stay," Kraft was quoted as saying in Bild."