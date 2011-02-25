Football League moves last day in Championship to 7 May

Newcastle celebrate winning the Championship in 2010
Newcastle were handed the Championship trophy on the final day in 2010

The final day of fixtures in the Championship have been moved to Saturday 7 May at 1245 BST.

All 12 matches were originally schudeled to be played on Sunday 8 May at 1500 GMT.

But having consulted with the BBC and Sky Sports, the Football League has decided to bring them forward a day.

The two broadcasters will select live matches after the penultimate round of games, with the televised games will be announced in the week commencing 2 May.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story