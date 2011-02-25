Football League moves last day in Championship to 7 May

Newcastle were handed the Championship trophy on the final day in 2010

The final day of fixtures in the Championship have been moved to Saturday 7 May at 1245 BST.

All 12 matches were originally schudeled to be played on Sunday 8 May at 1500 GMT.

But having consulted with the BBC and Sky Sports, the Football League has decided to bring them forward a day.

The two broadcasters will select live matches after the penultimate round of games, with the televised games will be announced in the week commencing 2 May.