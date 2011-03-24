Hull City recall goalkeeper Matt Duke from Derby County

Duke did not make a first team appearance during his time at Derby

Hull City have been granted permission from the Football League to recall keeper Matt Duke from his loan at Derby County, with effect from 31 March.

Duke, 33, had joined the Rams on loan until the end of the season at the start of the month.

But following an injury to Mark Oxley the Tigers have been forced to recall the former Burton Albion man.

Duke will now compete with loanee Brad Guzan for the number one jersey at the KC Stadium.