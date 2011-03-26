Alloa Athletic 0-0 Peterhead

Peterhead fail to make ground on fellow strugglers Peterhead after a goalless draw at Recreation Park.

The home side had the bulk of the play but failed to convert any chances, Andrew Scott and Stuart Noble both blazing over.

The visitors passed up a chance near the end when Callum MacDonald's fierce drive was blocked by Scott Walker.

And Peterhead ended the game with ten men after David Donald picked up two late bookings in as many minutes.

Alloa: Ewings, McClune, Forrest (Brown 81), Walker, Dunlop, McGowan, Gibson, Ferguson (Motion 17), Scott (McDonald 76), Lister, Noble.Subs Not Used: Robertson, Pitman.

Booked: Scott, McClune.

Peterhead: Jarvie, Donald, MacDonald, Scott Ross, Stuart Smith, Sharp (Strachan 58), McVitie, Emslie, Bavidge, Wyness (Gethans 74), David Ross (Nicky Clark 79).Subs Not Used: Bateman, Mann.

Sent Off: Donald (90).

Booked: Donald, Scott Ross.

Att: 406

Ref: Thomas Robertson (Scotland).