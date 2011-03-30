Middlesbrough defender McMahon seeks Yakubu welcome

Yakubu left Middlesbrough in August 2007

Middlesbrough full-back Tony McMahon has urged supporters to give former striker Yakubu a warm reception in Saturday's visit of Leicester City.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international left Teesside for Everton in August 2007 for £11.25m after speculation he requested to leave.

"The way he left was up in the air but what's done is done, it's gone now," McMahon told BBC Tees.

"I just hope they remember the goals he scored and his time on the field."

McMahon added: "Everyone knows what a good player he was and he scored some important goals, and he was a good servant to the club."

Yakubu made 100 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough, scoring 36 goals following a £7.5m move from Portsmouth in July 2005.

Since making his Middlesbrough debut against Manchester United in October 2004, McMahon has made just 91 appearances because of competition for places and injury.

However the Bishop Auckland-born defender has featured in 28 games for the club this season, scoring twice, to establish himself as a regular feature in Tony Mowbray's plans.

"I missed the first five games with a thigh strain, so I was disappointed I didn't have a proper pre-season either," McMahon said.

"I got chucked back in, a couple of injuries and I was in, and then I've been in and out.

"I've played lots of games, that's what I want to do, I want to stay in the team for the next nine.

"I've got to stay in the team, stay fit, and hopefully that's what I will do."