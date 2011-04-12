Watford 2-2 Norwich

Norwich's automatic promotion push was dealt another blow as they were held to a draw at Watford.

Sam Vokes gave Norwich the lead 77 seconds into his first start when he ran on to a Grant Holt pass to score.

A Danny Graham strike levelled for Watford before he set up Don Cowie to put them in front before half-time.

Simeon Jackson secured a point for the Canaries with a close-range effort, but they still fell to third in the table behind Cardiff.

Watford move up one place to 11th but are seven points off the promotion places and look unlikely to extend their season.

It looked like it was going to be a bad night for the home side when the Canaries took the lead after only two minutes.

Holt played the ball over the top of a square back four for Vokes, who took the ball on his chest and looked to have run wide but managed to bobble the ball into the turf and over goalkeeper Scott Loach.

Watford's top scorer Graham levelled things in the 26th minute when he took advantage of a lucky bounce off Norwich defender Elliot Ward to score his 27th goal of the season.

Graham was instrumental in the move that gave Watford the lead. He beat Zak Whitbread on the wing before picking out Cowie in the penalty area. The winger took a touch before smashing an unstoppable shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

Norwich have not lost consecutive games under manager Paul Lambert and after defeat against Swansea at the weekend it was left to Jackson to preserve their record.

David Fox whipped in a free-kick from the left which Holt - who was being fouled - headed back for Jackson to finish from close range.

Lambert's side flooded forward in the final minutes but Watford held on for the point.

