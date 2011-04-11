Solent football round-up

Greg Morgan's ninth minute strike was enough for Boreham Wood to clinch a 1-0 win over Havant and Waterlooville in the Blue Square Bet South on Saturday.

Dorchester Town were held 0-0 by Lewes to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

In the Zamaretto Premier Division, Weymouth captain Mike Fowler scored twice to help the Terras beat Tiverton Town 4-0 away from home.

The win takes Weymouth out of the drop zone into 18th place.

Meanwhile, in Division One South and West, Michael Gosney scored four to help AFC Totton beat a woeful Hungerford Town 7-0.

The win puts the Stags seven points clear at the top of the table.

Goals from Scott Joyce and Jamie Davison gave Wimbourne Town a narrow 2-1 victory at Bideford.

Gosport Borough suffered their 13th away defeat of the season after losing 2-0 at Paulton Rovers.

Elsewhere, in the Wessex Premier League, Poole Town narrowly defeated Blackfield & Langley 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table to three points with six games in hand.