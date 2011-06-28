Derek Adams dugout ban reduced to four games on appeal

Adams was suspended for a fourth misconduct report in three years.

Former Hibernian assistant boss Derek Adams' six-match touchline ban has been successfully reduced to four on appeal.

It followed his dismissal during the 2-0 defeat by Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday 22 January.

Adams, now manager of Ross County, will serve a four-match suspension from the technical area commencing seven days from Tuesday 28 June.

The former Motherwell and Aberdeen midfielder, 35, had recently served a four-match touchline ban for a previous offence.

As he was serving a six-match ban when he joined Hibs in November, he was called to face the SFA's disciplinary committee.

He was ordered to the stand by Alan Muir on the advice of fourth official Kevin Clancy for what was described as foul and abusive language towards the referee.

The incident is the fourth time the former Ross County manager has been reported by match officials over a three-year period, with his most recent punishment arriving after County's Co-operative Insurance Cup defeat by Dundee United in September.

Adams was reported for an incident in the tunnel while serving the final game of an eight-match touchline ban.

He accepted an automatic six-match ban for that incident but appealed against an additional four-match punishment for breaching the terms of his initial suspension by being in the tunnel.

His reduced ban will apply to competitive matches only.