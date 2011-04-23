Brighton 1-2 Southampton

Southampton scored two late goals to beat champions Brighton and boost their chances of automatic promotion.

Ashley Barnes took advantage of a poor backpass by Radhi Jaidi and slotted the Seagulls in front.

Rickie Lambert went close to an equaliser when he saw his header hit the post and bounce clear.

David Connolly levelled the score six minutes from time with a close-range finish, before Jose Fonte nodded in at the back post to win it for the Saints.

The result ended Brighton's unbeaten record at home this season.

POST-MATCH REACTION

Southampton boss Nigel Adkins told BBC Radio Solent:

"It was a great afternoon for our supporters and we gave them some thing to cheer about.

"They put their best team out so that was interesting, but we came here and had business to do and the players have shown great character having gone 1-0 behind.

"I just thought there was something coming and the shape we set up nullified them greatly."

Brighton manager Gus Poyet told BBC Sussex:

"Southampton have good individuals and they were individually stronger and better than us.

"When you look back in 10 years time at who won the championship this year it was Brighton playing football and passing the ball - not kicking it into the box.

"Losing the unbeaten record is not a problem for us when we have achieved the things we have achieved."

