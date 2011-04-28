Andy Thorn agrees to become new Coventry City manager

Thorn's side have won three and drawn three of his eight games in charge

Andy Thorn has agreed to become manager of Coventry City on a permanent basis.

Thorn has led the Sky Blues to Championship safety after taking over from Aidy Boothroyd in March.

Chairman Ken Dulieu said: "This is extremely good news. The evidence of how Andy has turned the team around has been there for all to see.

"The next stage of the process will be coming to terms with and the assembling of Andy's backroom staff."

Thorn, who played in the top flight with Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Wimbledon (he helped the Dons beat Liverpool in the 1988 FA Cup final), first joined the Sky Blues as chief scout from Everton.

"I have really enjoyed the spell in temporary charge," said Thorn. "And I am relishing the opportunity to shape the team over the longer term.

"I have often said that I think we have a very good squad of players here who are capable of producing good, attractive football on a consistent basis.

"Of course, we will constantly be looking to improve both in terms of existing players and bringing in new recruits.

"There is always player movement in the summer and we know that will be the case again.

"I have had really good backing from the players, excellent support from the chairman, the board and the supporters and I want to ensure that I justify the confidence they have shown in me by offering me the job on a permanent basis."