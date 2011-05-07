Rotherham 3-1 Torquay

Torquay held on to the final play-off spot in League Two, despite falling to a defeat at Rotherham.

Ryan Taylor put the Millers ahead after his initial effort had been saved by Gulls goalkeeper Scott Bevan.

Chris Zebroksi struck from the edge of the area to pull the visitors level, before Danny Harrison drilled in a shot to regain the lead for Rotherham.

Debutant Oliver Banks sealed the points late on when he picked up an Adam Le Fondre pass and fired in.

Torquay, who had one point deducted earlier in the season, will face Shrewsbury in the play-off semi-finals.

The Gulls finished ahead of Gillingham on goal difference and would have dropped out of the top seven had champions Chesterfield not beaten the Gills.

Rotherham finished ninth, just two points behind Torquay and Gillingham.

POST-MATCH REACTION

Rotherham United boss Andy Scott told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We played very well and created some very good chances.

"We've shown in the games that I've been involved that we're capable of playing decent stuff. There was a spell where we kept the ball well and we opened them up.

"I asked them to show that they should have been in the play offs or better and I think they proved that"

Torquay United manager Paul Buckle told BBC Radio Devon:

"It's a wonderful feeling, we've not celebrated like when we reached the play-offs before as we know there's a lot of hard work ahead.

"Over 46 games we've been good enough, we haven't had an awful lot of luck, but we've nicked a bit today I suppose where Chesterfield have beaten Gillingham.

"These players have been incredible for me - they're a credit to themselves and the club because so many people wrote us off at the start of the season, expected us to struggle, and we're sitting in the play-offs."

