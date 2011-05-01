Women's Super League wins for Chelsea and Bristol

Dani Buet of Chelsea fired the visitors into the lead

Drewe Spence hit the winner as Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1 to climb up to second place in the Women's Super League table.

Liverpool's defeat meant they dropped to the bottom of the league, leapfrogged by Bristol Academy who won 1-0 against Doncaster Belles.

In the Premier League's final game of the season Blackburn Rovers were relegated following a goalless draw at Barnet.

Women's Super League

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

England midfielder Dani Buet took advantage of Nicky Twohig's 11th-minute mistake on the edge of the penalty area to shoot Chelsea in front.

Midfielder Spence doubled the lead in the 36th minute, firing in a low shot from a cross by striker Helen Lander.

Liverpool hit back for Kelly Jones to reduce the arrears with a headed goal from right-back Nicky Harding's cross a minute before half-time.

But despite the encouragement of a crowd of 406 throughout the second half, the Reds were unable to salvage a point.

Bristol Academy 1-0 Doncaster Rovers Belles

Midfielder Loren Dykes hit Bristol's late winner with her first touch of the ball after entering the fray as a substitute.

In a match watched by 389 fans Doncaster had gone close when midfielder Vicky Exley's 55th-minute free-kick was well saved by goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.

The decisive moment of a scrappy contest arrived seven minutes from time, Dykes shooting home from a short pass by striker Lillie Billson.

Academy's win lifted them up to fifth place in the eight-team table, level on points with Doncaster, though the Belles have a superior goal difference.

Women's Premier League

Barnet 0-0 Blackburn Rovers

Victory for Blackburn would have sent Barnet down along with already-relegated Millwall Lionesses.

But the Bees, who needed just a point to avoid the drop, went closest to winning a tense encounter.

Vicky Boardman headed against the crossbar in the 25th minute and two minutes from time Holly Sandow's lob dropped on to the bar.

Blackburn missed the best chance of the match, however, Levi Penny racing clear in the 81st minute but shooting straight at goalkeeper Cherie Rowlands.