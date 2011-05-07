Queen's Park 4-1 Montrose
Queens Park secured a play-off place thanks to a comfortable victory over Montrose.
Jamie Longforth gave the hosts the lead from close range then added a second, steering his shot beyond Ramiro Gonzalez.
Longforth turned provider, squaring the ball for Ian Watt to net, before Watt returned the favour, crossing for Longforth to head home his hat-trick.
Montrose grabbed a late consolation through Terry Masson's 25-yard strike.
Queens Park: Strain, McGinn, Little, Millen (Gallagher 81), Meggatt, McBride, Capuano, Anderson, Daly, Longworth (Quinn 84), Smith (Watt 74).Subs Not Used: Hamilton, Sean Burns.
Booked: McGinn.
Goals: Longworth 27, 59, Watt 77, Longworth 83.
Montrose: Gonzalez, McNalley, Crawford, Pope, Sinclair, Masson, McCord (Murray 72), Davidson (Hegarty 20), Cameron, Boyle (Thompson 68), Pierce.Subs Not Used: Wood, Crighton.
Booked: McNalley, Cameron.
Goals: Masson 86.
Att: 767
Ref: Euan Anderson (Scotland).