Queen's Park 4-1 Montrose

Queens Park secured a play-off place thanks to a comfortable victory over Montrose.

Jamie Longforth gave the hosts the lead from close range then added a second, steering his shot beyond Ramiro Gonzalez.

Longforth turned provider, squaring the ball for Ian Watt to net, before Watt returned the favour, crossing for Longforth to head home his hat-trick.

Montrose grabbed a late consolation through Terry Masson's 25-yard strike.

Queens Park: Strain, McGinn, Little, Millen (Gallagher 81), Meggatt, McBride, Capuano, Anderson, Daly, Longworth (Quinn 84), Smith (Watt 74).Subs Not Used: Hamilton, Sean Burns.

Booked: McGinn.

Goals: Longworth 27, 59, Watt 77, Longworth 83.

Montrose: Gonzalez, McNalley, Crawford, Pope, Sinclair, Masson, McCord (Murray 72), Davidson (Hegarty 20), Cameron, Boyle (Thompson 68), Pierce.Subs Not Used: Wood, Crighton.

Booked: McNalley, Cameron.

Goals: Masson 86.

Att: 767

Ref: Euan Anderson (Scotland).