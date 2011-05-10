Premier League to wait for trophy presentation

Manchester United last lifted the Premier League trophy in 2009

Manchester United will not receive the Premier League trophy should they win the title this weekend.

United need only one point from their final two games of the season to secure a record 19th league crown.

The first of those matches is at Blackburn on Saturday, which ends just before the FA Cup final between Stoke and Manchester City starts at Wembley.

BBC Sport understands that whatever the results this weekend, the trophy will be presented at the final game.

Manchester United close their campaign with a home match against relegation-threatened Blackpool on 22 May.

Sir Alex Ferguson's team all but secured their fourth Premier League crown in five years with a 2-1 victory over title rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

The result leaves United six points clear of the London club.

Should United wrap up the title as expected, they will overhaul the record of 18 titles they share with Liverpool.

Manchester United can make it a memorable double should they triumph in the Champions League final against Barcelona at Wembley on 28 May.