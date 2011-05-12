Corry Evans makes Hull City switch permanent

Evans has won 11 caps for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland international midfielder Corry Evans has made his loan move from Manchester United to Hull City permanent.

The Tigers have paid an undisclosed fee for the 20-year-old, who has signed a deal that runs until 2014.

Evans has been on loan at the KC Stadium since January, making 18 appearances and scoring three goals.

The younger brother of United defender Jonny, Evans did not make a Premier League appearance for the Reds.

Earlier this week Hull announced they had signed another United 20-year-old, full-back Joe Dudgeon.

City are also being strongly linked to Crystal Palace midfielder Neil Danns, whose contract with the London club expires next month. Manager Nigel Pearson made a previous enquiry about the player during the January transfer window.