Farnborough 2-4 Ebbsfleet United

From the section

Ebbsfleet United won promotion back to the Blue Square Bet Premier at the first attempt with a play-off final victory over Farnborough.

Fleet were relegated to Blue Square South last season and boss Liam Daish vowed to bring them back.

Two Michael West goals either side of a Ricky Shakes effort appeared to have promotion secured.

But Daryl McMahon and Paul Booth set up an nervy finale before Calum Willock's last-minute strike settled it.

TEAMS

Farnborough: Jordan, Sankova, Braham-Barrett, King, Steve Robinson, Smith, Malcolm, McMahon, Ibe, Bubb, Binns.

Subs: Stevens, Davies, Booth, McDonald, Stuart Robinson.

Goals: McMahon 87, Booth 89.

Ebbsfleet United: Edwards, Stone, Duncan, Fakinos, Easton, Lorraine, West, Marwa, Willock, Shakes, Phipp.

Subs: Howe, Pooley, Ginty, Erskine, Hawkes.

Goals: West 28, Shakes 52, West 73, Willock 90.

Att: 3,365

Ref: Lee Swabey (Devon).