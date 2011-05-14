Ayr United 3-3 Forfar Athletic (4-1)

From the section

Ayr progressed to the First Division play-off final with a 7-4 aggregate win over Forfar.

Michael Moffat fired home from 12 yards but Dale Hilson levelled for Forfar when he converted from close range.

Mark McLaughlin headed the hosts back in front only for Barry Sellars to level matters with a 55th-minute drive.

Forfar took the lead with a Ross Campbell penalty on 90 minutes but Alan Trouten's injury-time spot-kick ensured a draw on the day.

Forfar's penalty came after Martyn Campbell fouled Christopher Templeman while it was a foul by Stephen Tulloch on Trouten that led to Ayr's leveller.

Ayr will play Brechin City in the two-legged final.

Ayr: Martin, Lauchlan, Smith, Malone, Campbell, McCann (Tiffoney 80), McLaughlin, Trouten, Bannigan (Easton 70), Moffat, Roberts (Robertson 66). Subs Not Used: David Crawford, David Crawford.

Booked: McCann, Campbell.

Goals: Moffat 12, McLaughlin 48, Trouten 90 pen.

Forfar: Duffy, Ross, Iain Campbell, Tulloch, McCulloch, Brady (Ross Campbell 65), Martyn Fotheringham (Gibson 77), Sellars, Templeman, Hilson (Deasley 55), Dow. Subs Not Used: Bishop, Bobby Grant.

Booked: Tulloch.

Goals: Hilson 31, Sellars 56, Ross Campbell 90 pen.

Att: 1,198

Ref: Brian Winter