Ex-Cardiff captain Perry says Dave Jones should leave

Former Cardiff City captain Jason Perry believes Dave Jones should step down as manager following the Championship play-off defeat against Reading.

Cardiff's Premier League dreams are over for another season following the 3-0 defeat at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Jones admits he may not have a future at the club and Perry says the time is right for him to leave.

"I don't think it would be wise for both parties for Dave Jones to be there next season," said Perry.

"I just feel there will be a lot of pressure on Dave Jones.

"If he started the season as Cardiff City manager and the first two games didn't go for you then straight away people will be on his back."

Jones is the Championship's longest serving manager, appointed by the Bluebirds in May 2005.

He led the club to the FA Cup Final in 2008 and also led the club to the final of the Championship play-offs last season.

They lost 3-2 against Blackpool in the May 2010 final, but failed at the semi-final stage this season following a 3-0 aggregate defeat at the hands of Reading.

Two first half goals from Shane Long - including a penalty - and Jobi McAnuff's second half strike sealed the Bluebirds' fate and ended hopes of a guaranteed Welsh club in the Premier League.

Cardiff's close rivals Swansea City will now meet Reading in the promotion decider at Wembley on 30 May.

Perry believes Jones has taken the club as far as he can during his five years at the helm.

"You've got to say 'thank you' to Dave Jones and all the successes he's brought to Cardiff," said Perry, who played for Cardiff between 1987 and 1997.

"You look back at the players, you look at [how] the club's gone forward. It's nearly got to that dream land [of the Premier League].

"Sometimes you've got to shake someone's hand and say 'you've had a good go at it, [it] hasn't happened, thank you very much for everything you've given to the club' and somebody new comes in."

Should Jones and Cardiff part company, Perry knows the type of manager he would like to see at the helm.

"For me it's a young manager, somebody like Malky Mackay at Watford," Perry told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales.

"The game has moved on. You've got to be a tactician [and] you've got to be somebody that can manage a club too.

"You need somebody that's going to bring an identity to Cardiff, a system [and] method which he can start and hopefully finish.

"Huw Jenkins at Swansea has been very clever at that. [He] always brings the same sort of manager in.

"You need somebody from the side that can see things, can make vital decisions [and can] see strengths and weaknesses of the opposition and act on that."