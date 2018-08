From the section

Winger Matt Hamshaw has signed a new one-year deal with League Two side Macclesfield Town.

The 29-year-old joined the Silkmen last July after impressing manager Gary Simpson in pre-season following his release by Notts County.

The former Sheffield United trainee has also played for Stockport County and Mansfield Town.

Hamshaw made 31 appearances in Macclesfield colours this season and scored two goals.