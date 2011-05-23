Midfielder Gary Mills joins Bath City on one-year deal

Mills made 180 appearances for Diamonds across three spells

Bath City have signed former Rushden & Diamonds midfielder Gary Mills on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old, who has penned a one-year deal at Twerton Park, finished his third spell at Diamonds at the end of the season.

"I know, having followed him for some time, that he will be another quality performer in our midst," manager Adie Britton told the club website.

Meanwhile, defender Gethin Jones has committed to another year at the club.

Britton added: "Gethin's been with us six years and I thought last season was probably his best season with us.

"It's strange, but he seems to have become a better player at the higher of standard of football. He seems more comfortable in the Blue Square Bet Premier than he did in the Southern League.

"He's a great player and we've always gotten on well. I'm delighted that he has signed for another year."