Steele keen to show off talents with England Under-21

Steele was sent off against Germany on his England Under-21 debut but was named in Stuart Pearce's squad for the European Championships this summer

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jason Steele hopes to impress England Under-21 coach Stuart Pearce ahead of the European Championships in Denmark next month.

The 20-year-old, who has one cap at U21 level, is one of three keepers in Pearce's squad, along with Frank Fielding and Alex McCarthy.

"I don't expect to be number one. Frank has played the last two qualifiers and two play-offs," Steele told BBC Tees.

"I'm looking forward to training and trying to show the boss what I can do."

The Newton Aycliffe-born keeper added: "I think he's seen something in me to pick me, and hopefully I can go out there and show him what I can do."

Steele was one of two Boro players to make it into Pearce's squad ahead of Euro 2011, defender Joe Bennett having been picked to feature in friendlies with Italy and Iceland during February and March.

However, the availability of Arsenal's full international defender Kieran Gibbs and Chelsea full-back Ryan Bertrand, and a squad cap of 23 players, means that 21-year-old Bennett misses out on tournament football this time round.

"If you look at the left-backs in the squad, they're both established footballers," added Steele.

"Ryan Bertrand has been on loan at Nottingham Forest at the start of the season, so Boro fans will have seen him. He's a top player. And Kieran Gibbs at Arsenal, you don't really need to speak about him. He's brilliant.

"People will understand that Joe is the same age as me and our age group doesn't start until September for the qualifiers, and I'd put my mortgage on him being in that squad."