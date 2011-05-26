Charlie Adam's Blackpool future in doubt despite deal

Scotland international Adam is Blackpool's prized asset at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool midfielder Charlie Adam has expressed his desire to leave the club even though he was offered a 12-month contract extension.

The club unilaterally decided to take up the option of prolonging his deal despite Premier League relegation.

But Adam, 25, said: "My future is that I want to play in the Premier League. I want to play at the top and hopefully the opportunity comes.

"My future will get sorted. It's not me who makes that decision."

The club turned down offers for Adam from Tottenham and Liverpool in January but may find it difficult to hold on to him in the Championship.

The Scotsman spoke warmly about his present employers though, saying: "The club have been fantastic with me and since I went there, since day one, I've thoroughly enjoyed it.

"It's important that, whatever happens, I will always remember my time at Blackpool."

Meanwhile, Matt Gilks, Stephen Crainey, David Vaughan and Brett Ormerod have been offered new contracts.

But the club are preparing for their campaign outside the top flight by releasing 11 squad players.

Paul Rachubka, Richard Kingson, Rob Edwards, Danny Coid, Malaury Martin, Marlon Harewood, Jason Euell, David Carney, Andy Reid, Salaheddine Sbai and Ishmel Demontagnac have all been told to find new clubs.

"Blackpool Football Club would like to thank all of those players departing for their efforts and wishes them all the very best for the future," said a club statement.

As well as Adam, Keith Southern, Neal Eardley, Ian Evatt, Billy Clarke, Gary Taylor-Fletcher and Louis Almond have all had 12-month extensions activated by the Seasiders.

Young players Mark Halstead and Ash Eastham have also been handed new contracts.