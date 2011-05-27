Danny Wilson unveiled as Sheffield United manager

Wilson is taking on his seventh managerial appointment

Sheffield United have named Danny Wilson as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The 51-year-old ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss left his last post at Swindon in March, resigning with the club in the League One relegation zone.

He has also managed Barnsley, Bristol City, MK Dons and Hartlepool United.

The ex-Northern Ireland international succeeds Micky Adams, who was sacked in May after only four months following the Blades' relegation to League One.

Wilson told the club website: "I feel privileged to become the manager of Sheffield United.

"The fans, the owner and everyone involved with the club have one thing in common for the Blades - ambition.

"I want to realise their aspirations and bring success to the club as soon as possible."

Owner Kevin McCabe added: "Danny was at the top of my wanted list for football reasons.

"Danny was the outstanding candidate from the group of potential managers, all with strong profiles and good track records."

Wilson will be aided by club captain Chris Morgan, who steps up to the role of player-coach.

Academy boss John Pemberton, who led the Blades to the FA Youth Cup final, will also assist in first-team affairs.

The club are yet to announce who will be Wilson's assistant but are expected to make an appointment in the next few days.

The former Owls midfielder won 24 caps in a much-travelled playing career that took in Wigan Athletic, Bury, Chesterfield, Nottingham Forest, Scunthorpe United, Brighton, Luton Town, Wednesday and Barnsley, where he began as player-manager.

He has now been in management since taking that first job in 1994 at Oakwell, where his achievement in leading Barnsley to the Premier League in 1997 remains his finest.

Relegation followed a year later, but Wilson remained in the Premiership by switching to Barnsley's neighbours Wednesday.

After leading the Owls to 12th the following season, he was sacked in March 2000, by which time the Owls were on their way to relegation.

He then spent four seasons at Bristol City, who he twice led to the Division Two play-offs.

After losing his job following two seasons at MK Dons in May 2006, following relegation to League Two, Wilson then moved on to Hartlepool, with whom he won promotion in 2007.

After getting the Swindon job on Boxing Day 2008, Wilson saved the Robins from relegation, then led them to the League One play-offs the following season.

But, after a 1-0 Wembley defeat by Millwall, Swindon suffered a poor 2010/11 campaign - and Wilson quit after seeing the Robins drop into the bottom four in March.