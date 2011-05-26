Lee Stevenson 'over the moon' with Mansfield Town move

Stevenson joined the Stags on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee

Midfielder Lee Stevenson says he is delighted with the opportunity to play professional football with Mansfield.

The 26-year-old joined the Blue Square Bet Premier club from Eastwood and will be reunited with manager Paul Cox who made the same move earlier this month.

Stevenson told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I'm over the moon - I'm looking forward to having a good summer now and coming back raring to go.

"He [Cox] persuaded me to come and I'm grateful everything's gone through."

Stevenson has scored 96 goals in the last three seasons from attacking midfield, helping Eastwood to a fourth-placed finish in Blue Square Bet North this season after joining from Belper Town in the summer of 2010.

And he is looking forward to making the step up to full-time football with the Stags next season.

"It's going to be a massive difference training full time," continued Stevenson. "I'm going to be twice as fit.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity that I've been given and I want to show the fans that I want to give it 110%.

"I'm at that age now where I just want to be playing regularly - my first goal is going to be massive and then hopefully the floodgates will open."

As well as signing Stevenson, Cox also brought in striker Lindon Meikle from his former club.

And Stevenson is keen to join up with the pair again for pre-season.

"I went to look round a couple of clubs, but I kept in contact with the gaffer throughout," said Stevenson.

"Cox has got a lot of belief in his players - I think the lads appreciate it and I personally like how he works. He's a great person to be around, he's a good manager and he gets the best out of players.

"Lindon has got fantastic feet, he's like a little magician - he's like lightning and his change of pace is fantastic."

And Stevenson went on to outline his ambition for a promotion push with the Stags next season.

"I think it's every footballer's dream to play in the Football League," he added.

"I think me and Lindon have been very unlucky not to be there already, but hopefully everyone can pull together and make the step up with Mansfield."