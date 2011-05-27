Gary Brabin to stay on as Luton Town boss

Saturday's play-off penalty defeat was Brabin's second in 13 games as Luton manager

Luton Town have handed manager Gary Brabin a new two-year deal at Kenilworth Road.

Brabin, who joined the Hatters as a scout in 2009, was already contracted to the club as assistant manager.

He was made interim boss after Richard Money's departure in March and led Luton to an unsuccessful Blue Square Bet Premier play-off final.

"We are very happy Gary will continue in his role," managing director Gary Sweet told the club website.

"We all know what the target is and Gary is now making plans for next season's campaign.

"He will have the full support of the board in order to achieve the goal everyone wants and we wish him every success.

"We all look forward to working with him over the next two years."

Saturday's penalty defeat by AFC Wimbledon was Brabin's second play-off final failure in three years, after suffering heartache at the hands of Torquay while Cambridge United boss in 2009.

The former Southport chief was named Conference manager of the year that season and left the U's in the subsequent summer.