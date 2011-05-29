Blackpool's David Vaughan considers Sunderland move

Vaughan is eager to be playing in the top flight next season

Blackpool midfielder David Vaughan has revealed Sunderland have shown interest in signing him.

Vaughan is out of contract this summer and appears set to turn down the offer of a new deal following the Seasiders' relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm talking to Blackpool and one or two other clubs," said the 28-year-old.

"Sunderland is a possibility but I am leaving everything to my agent and once I have some concrete offers I'll decide where I want to go."

The Wales international was named the club's player of the year this season, ahead of fellow midfielder Charlie Adam - another of the club's star performers who looks likely to leave.

"Obviously players want to play in the Premier League and hopefully that will be the case for me next season," added Vaughan.

"I'm not sure what Charlie is going to do next season and it's down to the club if they decide to accept any bids for him."

Whatever happens in terms of transfers, Vaughan is confident Blackpool can recover from their disappointing end to the season, when they were relegated on the final day.

"We gave a good account of ourselves in the Premier League and on the whole we probably deserved to stay up but we made too many mistakes and it cost us in the end," he said.

"Blackpool can bounce back. They have a good squad of players and a great manager so I'm sure they will be challenging again."