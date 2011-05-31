Harry Redknapp says Tottenham stars will not be sold

Modric is a Manchester United target

Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp says none of his top players will be sold this summer, but midfielder Luka Modric has refused to rule out a move.

Modric, linked with Manchester United, and Gareth Bale are prime targets.

Redknapp said: "The chairman and I have discussed this and we have no intention of selling any of them."

But Modric told the Croatian newspaper Jutarnji List: "If an offer comes which is good for Tottenham and for me also, then a transfer is possible."

Having reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season, Redknapp has warned that selling prize assests such as Modric, 25, would undermine his long-term project of making the club top-four regulars.

Speaking about the club's key men, he added: "They are at a top club and we are looking to improve the squad in the summer, not weaken it, in order to push for a Champions League place again next season."

Croatia playmaker Modric's tireless work and creativity in the centre of midfield would make him a plausible option for United after Paul Scholes's retirement.

Speaking before Croatia's Euro 2012 qualifier against Georgia , Modric said: "Everybody wants to know what will happen with me. I'm trying to stay calm, as my national team has a really important match coming.

"So I will tell you the same as always - my club status is the same as it was before."

He added: "That doesn't mean that I'm bothered with leaving Tottenham. I'm not thinking about that every hour and every minute.

When you experience playing in the Champions League, you want to keep playing in this tournament Luka Modric Tottenham midfielder

"I'm happy at White Hart Lane - my status is great, the fans like me and I do have everything I need. But then again, when you experience playing in the Champions League, you want to keep playing in this tournament."

Spurs embarked on a policy of tying their stars down on long-term deals last year. Bale signed a new four-and-a-half year contract in March and Modric penned a six-year deal towards the end of last season.

Redknapp is closing in on his first signing of the summer, with Tottenham understood to be in talks with former Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Friedel about a potential two-year deal.

Friedel is out of contract following his spell at Villa Park and Redknapp wants to sign the 40-year-old to provide the erratic Heurelho Gomes with competition next season.

Redknapp is also in talks with Jonathan Woodgate about the possibility of offering the injury-plagued defender a pay-as-you-play contract. The former Leeds defender is the only senior player out of contract at the club this summer.

On-loan reserve goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa will leave the club at the end of next month after failing to establish himself at Tottenham.