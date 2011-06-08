Fleetwood Town sign Barrow's Paul Edwards

Edwards made 43 appearances for Barrow last season

Fleetwood Town have signed full-back Paul Edwards on a free transfer after he rejected a new deal from Blue Square Bet Premier rivals Barrow.

The 31-year-old made 43 appearances for the Bluebirds in 2010-11, after a trial with Scottish Premier League club Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"With the offer he had I can't blame him," Barrow joint-boss Dave Bayliss told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"They blew us out of the water again with the offers for players."

Edwards, who began his career with Manchester City, lists Crewe, Doncaster, Swindon, Wrexham, Blackpool, Oldham and Port Vale among his former clubs.

He first arrived at Holker Street at the tail-end of the 2009-10 season following his release from the Valiants and made 12 appearances including the FA Trophy final at Wembley in May 2010.

"We're not going to get a replacement like Paul Edwards, he's a one-off in that his pace was electric," Bayliss added.

"He wasn't the greatest footballer in the world but he got out of situations because he was so fast and in the bigger games with better wingers he did really well for us.

"It makes our job twice as hard, but we'll find someone and we're working hard to do that."