Defender Nathan Thompson stays on at Swindon Town

Thompson came through the Swindon academy

Swindon Town right-back Nathan Thompson has agreed a new 12-month deal at the County Ground.

The 20-year-old academy graduate broke into the first team this term, making his debut in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy win over Torquay.

He went on to feature in three League One games for the Robins.

Thompson is the second player to commit to the relegated club after goalkeeper Mark Scott agreed a new one-year deal this week.