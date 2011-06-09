Man Utd target Phil Jones is 'underpriced' at £16m - Gallacher

Phil Jones will be competing in the U21 Championships for England in Denmark

Manchester United are set to land a bargain as they near a £16m deal for Blackburn's Phil Jones, according to former Rovers star Kevin Gallacher.

Jones joined England's Under-21 squad for the European Championship after a medical at United, having rejected moves to Arsenal and Liverpool.

And Gallacher believes Sir Alex Ferguson has landed the 19-year-old defender at a knock-down price.

"I think he's underpriced to be honest," Gallacher told BBC Sport.

"He is already top quality and will only get better with the players that will be around him at Manchester United."

Most expensive teenager? Wayne Rooney, Jones's new team-mate, is the world's most expensive teenager after his £27m move from Everton in 2004 aged 18.

There has been talk of a so-called "English premium" on transfers with Liverpool set to splash out a similar sum on Sunderland youngster Jordan Henderson.

And Gallacher added: "My own view is that Blackburn would have been looking for £20m minimum for Phil.

"But there was a clause in his contract that enabled him to go for less and United have got a very good deal in my opinion."

Gallacher, who made 146 appearances for Rovers and won 53 Scotland caps, is also convinced United have captured a future England regular - and potential international captain - in the shape of the powerful Jones, who can also play in midfield.

He said: "Manchester United have got themselves an outstanding young player.

"He has been talked about as a future England captain and he has so much potential as well as character and leadership qualities that I can certainly see that.

"If he carries on as he has been doing I don't think it will be long before he is a regular in Fabio Capello's squad.

"And when you look at leaders he has got all the attributes to be a captain at the highest level.

"For one so young, he leads by example and he is not scared of handing out a rollocking to the older players around him as well when the need arises."