Midfielder Kieran O'Connor released by Cliftonville

Kieran O'Connor spent four years at Solitude

Midfielder Kieran O'Connor has been released by Cliftonville.

The 29-year-old made 174 appearances for the Reds over a period of four years, scoring 28 goals.

"Kieran has served Cliftonville well but I just feel it would be in the best interests of both parties if he moved on and made a fresh start elsewhere," said Reds' manager Tommy Breslin.

Former Blackburn Rovers defender Tony Kane, who joined as a free agent in February, has also left the club.

"Having assessed the squad and taken into account the large number of midfielders we have on the books, I knew that tough decisions would have to be made and it was decided that we would not be offering Kieran fresh terms," added Breslin.

"We wish him very well for the rest of his career and he will always be fondly remembered at Cliftonville."

O'Connor scored his first goal for the Solitude club on his debut in an Intertoto Cup game against FC Dinaburg in 2007, which ended 1-1.