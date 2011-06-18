Derry City's Eamon Zayed wants FAI to act on racism

Eamon Zayed is keen to get the racist abuse inquiry completed

Derry City forward Eamon Zayed says he expects his allegation that he was racially abused by an opposing player to be thoroughly investigated.

Libyan international Zayed claimed he was the target of a racist comment during a game away to Shamrock Rovers.

The Rovers player involved has denied making any racist remarks.

"Racism has to be stamped out of the game completely. It is up to the FAI and hopefully they will deal with it in the correct manner."

The FAI had already said it would investigate the issue and that it took allegations of racist abuse very seriously.

Zayed was speaking to BBC Radio Foyle after scoring twice in Derry City's 3-0 league win over Bohemians at the Brandywell.

The two goals took the league's leading goalcorer on to 14 for the season.

"It has been a difficult week but I have been supported by family and friends," said the City striker.

"I hope the FAI deal with it in the next few days and it will be put to bed.

"Then I can move on and concentrate on football."