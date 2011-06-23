Hartlepool United extend manager Mick Wadsworth's deal

Wadsworth previously managed at Gretna and Carlisle United

Hartlepool United have extended manager Mick Wadsworth's contract.

The 60-year-old took over as manager at Pools in August 2010 following Chris Turner's departure from Victoria Park.

The former DR Congo boss then helped to guide Pools to a 16th-placed finish in League One, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Wadsworth has since signed ex-Newcastle United midfielder Nolberto Solano and will help the former Peru international gain coaching qualifications.