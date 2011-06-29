Aalesund v Neath

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE - first qualifying round, first leg

Venue: Aalesund Stadion, Aalesund, Norway Date: Thu, 30 June Kick-off: 1800 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Sport website

Trundle signed a three-year deal with Neath last July

Striker Lee Trundle is relishing his first taste of European football as Neath prepare to face Aalesund in the Europa League on Thursday.

The former Swansea City player joined Neath in the summer of 2010 following his release by Bristol City.

And the 34-year-old admits the lure of Europe was the main reason why he joined the Welsh Premier League club.

"That was a big pull for me, I wanted to help Neath get into Europe," said Trundle.

Trundle, who spent a spell with Wrexham before joining Swansea, says he is excited by Neath's European campaign.

"It's something I'd never done in my career," he said. "It will be nice to look back and say that I've played in Europe.

"I've been lucky enough to enjoy good times through my career and hopefully there can be more to come.

"When you're playing football it's about enjoying it and I've enjoyed it this year and it will top it off if we do well in Europe."

Neath secured their place in European competition for the first time following a Welsh Premier play-off win over Prestatyn.

They travel to Norway to face Aalesund in the Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday night.

We'll be going there as underdogs [but] none of the lads fear them Lee Trundle Neath striker

"It's the first time they've done it, so all the boys are excited and looking forward to the game," said Trundle.

"We worked hard last year to get in this situation and to play in Europe is an exciting time for the club.

"It means a lot for us and we want to go and win the game."

Trundle admits he knows little, if anything, about opponents Aalesund, who beat Lillestrom 1-0 last Saturday in Norway's top division.

The Norwegian side are currently third in their domestic league after 13 games and qualified for the Europa League via the Uefa Fair Play initiative.

"I think it will be a massive challenge for us," added Trundle. "We'll be going there as underdogs [but] none of the lads fear them.

"I know they play on an astroturf pitch [and] I think that will suit some of the boys because they're good on the ball.

"Training's gone well and we're looking forward to the game now."