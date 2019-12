Football transfers - July 2011

The transfer window opened on 1 July and closes on 31 August but does not apply to clubs below Blue Square Bet Premier level.

30 JULY

Danny Blanchett [Unattached - Burton]

Luke Graham [Kettering - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Joey O'Brien [Unattached - West Ham]

29 JULY

Will Antwi [Unattached - Luton]

Ross Atkins [Derby - Burton] Loan

Nick Chadwick [Unattached - Stockport]

Jack Compton [Falkirk - Bradford] Loan

Carl Dickinson [Stoke - Watford] Undisclosed

Liam Davis [Unattached - Oxford]

[Burnley - Bolton] Undisclosed

Greg Fleming [Unattached - Chesterfield]

Ben Foster [Birmingham - West Brom] Loan

Euan Holden [Unattached - Stockport]

Ryan McCann [Ayr United - Stockport] Free

[Burnley - Bolton] Undisclosed

Boaz Myhill [West Brom - Birmingham] Loan

Charles N'Zogbia [Wigan - Aston Villa]

Curtis Osano [Unattached - Luton]

Carl Regan [Unattached - Shrewsbury]

Sam Sheridan [Bolton - Stockport] Free

Jed Steer [Norwich - Yeovil] Loan

Jake Taylor [Reading - Aldershot] Loan

Iain Turner [Unattached - Preston]

28 JULY

Sergio Aguero [Atletico Madrid - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Wayne Brown [unattached - Oxford]

Nathan Byrne [Tottenham - Bournemouth] Loan

Paulo Gazzaniga [unattached - Gillingham]

Martin Hansen [Liverpool - Bradford] Loan

Michael Johnson [Manchester City - Leicester] Loan

Matthew Lund [Stoke - Oldham] Loan

Ryan Mason [Tottenham - Doncaster] Loan

Kern Miller [Barnsley - Accrington] Loan

Sean Murdoch [unattached - Accrington]

Tom Parkes [Leicester - Burton] Loan

Justin Richards [Port Vale - Burton] Free

Matt Richards [unattached - Shrewsbury]

27 JULY

Nigel Reo-Coker [unattached - Bolton]

George Boateng [unattached - Nottingham Forest]

Liam Dickinson [unattached - Southend]

Ryan Leonard [unattached - Southend]

Anton Peterlin [unattached - Walsall]

Danny Senda [unattached - Barnet]

26 JULY

Junior Agogo [unattached - Hibernian]

Danny Batth [Wolves - Sheff Wed] Loan

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas [Arsenal - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Harry Hooman [unattached - Cheltenham]

Efrain Juarez [Celtic - Real Zaragoza] Loan

Kenny Miller [Bursaspor- Cardiff] £870,000

Steve MacLean [unattached - Yeovil]

Callum McNish [unattached - Exeter]

Robin Shroot [unattached - Stevenage]

David Stockdale [Fulham - Ipswich] Loan

Craig Sutherland [unattached - Blackpool]

Kieran Trippier [Manchester City - Burnley] Loan

25 JULY

Yoann Arquin [unattached - Hereford]

Taiwo Atieno [unattached - Torquay]

Chris Atkinson [Huddersfield - Darlington] Loan

Craig Dobson [unattached - Kettering]

Anthony Elding [Rochdale - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Danny Gabbidon [unattached - QPR]

Bagasan Graham [unattached - Cheltenham]

Curtis Haynes-Brown [Lowestoft - Yeovil] Undisclosed

Jerel Ifil [unattached - Kettering]

Pajtim Kasami [Palermo - Fulham] Undisclosed

Bongani Khumalo [Tottenham - Reading] Loan

Andy Lonergan [Preston - Leeds] Undisclosed

Alan Martin [unattached - Crewe]

Alan McCormack [Charlton - Swindon] Undisclosed

Steven Meechan [unattached - Kettering]

23 JULY

David Mooney [unattached - Leyton Orient]

Matt Taylor [Bolton - West Ham] Undisclosed

22 JULY

Jack Baldwin [Faversham - Hartlepool] Undisclosed

Paul Bignot [Newport - Blackpool] Undisclosed

Steve de Ridder [De Graafschap - Southampton] Undisclosed

Didier Digard [Middlesbrough - Nice] Undisclosed

Ian McLoughlin [unattached - MK Dons]

Guy Madjo [unattached - Stevenage]

Jay O'Shea [unattached - MK Dons]

Nahki Wells [unattached - Bradford]

21 JULY

Bob Harris [unattached - Blackpool]

Alan Mannus [Shamrock Rovers - St Johnstone] Free

John Pantsil [unattached - Leicester]

Simon Russell [Cambridge United - Lincoln] Free

Cillian Sheridan [CSKA Sofia - St Johnstone] Loan

Filip Kiss [Slovan Bratislava - Cardiff] Loan

Aman Verma [unattached - Kettering]

Lee Wallace [Hearts - Rangers] £1.5m

[Tottenham - Norwich] Loan

20 JULY

Jamie Barclay [unattached - Berwick]

Michael Boateng [unattached - Bristol Rovers]

Jake Cole [unattached - Plymouth]

Mark Cullen [Hull - Bury] Loan

Michael Deland [unattached - Berwick]

Denilson [Arsenal - Sao Paulo] Loan

Karl Duguid [unattached - Colchester]

Marcel Gecov [Slovan Liberec - Fulham] Undisclosed

19 JULY

Robbie Brady [Manchester United - Hull] Loan

Luke Daley [Norwich - Plymouth] Free

James Dance [Crawley - Luton] Undisclosed

Vinicius Dantas [unattached - Tranmere]

Waide Fairhurst [Doncaster - Macclesfield] Undisclosed

David Grof [unattached - Walsall]

Peter Gulasci [Liverpool - Hull] Loan

Kurtis Guthrie [Trinity - Accrington] Free

Ben Hutchinson [Celtic - Kilmarnock] Free

Chris Iwelumo [Burnley - Watford] Undisclosed

Mehdi Kerrouche [unattached - Swindon]

Jonathan Parr [Aalesund - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

Alex Russell [Yeovil - Bath] Free

Ladji Soukouna [unattached - Plymouth]

18 JULY

Kari Arnason [unattached - Aberdeen]

Jerome Boateng [Manchester City - Bayern Munich] Undisclosed

Gerardo Bruna [Liverpool - Blackpool] Undisclosed

Alan Connell [Grimsby - Swindon] Undisclosed

Gervinho [Lille - Arsenal] Undisclosed

Shay Given [Manchester City - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

Jonathan Greening [Fulham - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Danny Hurst [unattached - Barrow]

Scott Malone [Wolves - Bournemouth] Loan

Malaury Martin [unattached - Middlesbrough]

Ian Morris [unattached - Torquay]

John Thompson [unattached - Mansfield]

16 JULY

Kazenga LuaLua [Newcastle - Brighton] Loan

Kevin McIntyre [unattached - Accrington]

15 JULY

Stewart Downing [Aston Villa - Liverpool] Undisclosed

Anthony Edgar [unattached - Yeovil]

Liam Noble [Sunderland - Carlisle] Loan

Chris Porter [unattached - Sheffield United]

Martin Rice [Truro City - Torquay] Free

Neal Trotman [unattached - Rochdale]

Romain Vincelot [Dagenham & Redbridge - Brighton] Undisclosed

14 JULY

Lee Beevers [Colchester- Walsall] Free

Andrew Burns [Bolton - Bradford] Free

Zander Diamond [Aberdeen - Oldham] Free

Ryan Flynn [Falkirk - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Rene Howe [Peterborough - Torquay] Free

Ritchie Jones [Oldham - Bradford City] Free

13 JULY

Jay Bothroyd [unattached - QPR]

Roger Johnson [Birmingham - Wolves] Undisclosed

Paul Konchesky [Liverpool - Leicester] Undisclosed

John Arne Riise [Roma - Fulham] Undisclosed

Nialle Rodney [unattached - Bradford]

Kyle Storer [Nuneaton - Kidderminster] Undisclosed

Mark Yeates [Sheffield United - Watford] Undisclosed

12 JULY

Adam Birchall [Dover - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Ryan Fraughan [Tranmere - Stockport] Free

Conrad Logan [Leicester - Rotherham] Loan

John Miles [Fleetwood - Stockport] Free

Nicky Nicolau [unattached - Lincoln City]

John Nolan [Everton - Stockport] Free

11 JULY

Cian Bolger [Leicester - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Michael Brown [unattached - Leeds]

Ashley Corker [unattached - Northampton]

Greg Halford [Wolves - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Mile Jedinak [unattached - Crystal Palace]

Marc Laird [Millwall - Leyton Orient] Undisclosed

Peter Leven [unattached - Oxford United]

Richard Naylor [unattached - Doncaster]

Csaba Somogyi [unattached - Fulham]

Sam Walker [Chelsea - Northampton] Loan

Jonathan Woodgate [unattached - Stoke]

10 JULY

Kevin Phillips [unattached - Blackpool]

8 JULY

Liam Cooper [Hull - Huddersfield] Loan

Adie Hawes [Eastwood - Alfreton] Undisclosed

Patrick Lacey [unattached - Bradford]

Levi Mackin [York - Alfreton] Free

Niall McGinn [Celtic - Brentford] Loan

Michael Morrison [Sheffield Wednesday - Charlton] Undisclosed

John Nutter [unattached - Lincoln]

Harry Pell [unattached - Hereford]

Kyle Perry [Tamworth - Lincoln City] Undisclosed

Tony Sinclair [unattached - Lincoln]

7 JULY

Charlie Adam [Blackpool - Liverpool] Undisclosed

Wes Brown [Manchester United - Sunderland] Undisclosed

Steven Caldwell [Wigan - Birmingham] Free

Freddy Hall [unattached - Northampton]

Nick McCoy [unattached - Northampton]

Tommy Miller [Sheffield Wednesday - Huddersfield] Free

John O'Shea [Manchester United - Sunderland] Undisclosed

Luke Varney [Derby - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Lewis Young [unattached - Northampton]

6 JULY

Scott Brown [Clyde - Bradford] Free

Stephen Darby [Liverpool - Rochdale] Loan

Tommy Miller [unattached - Huddersfield]

Anthony Pilkington [Huddersfield - Norwich] Undisclosed

Alan Power [unattached - Lincoln]

Derek Riordan [Hibernian - Shaanxi Chanba]

Stefan Savic [Partizan Belgrade - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Sam Smith [unattached - Lincoln]

Jason Thomson [Hearts - Dunfermline] Loan

Luke Varney [Derby - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

5 JULY

Nicky Ajose [Manchester United - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Frankie Artus [Cheltenham - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Sido Jombati [Bath City - Cheltenham] Undisclosed

Charlie Lee [Peterborough - Gillingham] Undisclosed

David Nugent [unattached - Leicester]

4 JULY

Ali Al-Habsi [Bolton - Wigan] Undisclosed

Alan Bennett [Wycombe - Cheltenham] Free

Durrell Berry [unattached - Plymouth]

Anthony Church [Boston - Grimsby] Unknown

Gael Clichy [Arsenal - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Lewis Grabban [Brentford - Rotherham] Free

Mattia Lanzano [US Gavorrana - Swindon] Free

Craig Mackail-Smith [Peterborough - Brighton] Undisclosed

David Mirfin [Scunthorpe - Watford] Free

Bondz N'Gala [unattached - Yeovil]

Sean St Ledger [Preston - Leicester] Undisclosed

Marc Twaddle [Falkirk - Rochdale] Free

Robbie Williams [Rochdale - Plymouth] Free

Chris Zebroski [Torquay - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed

1 JULY

Alhassan Bangura [unattached - Forest Green]

Kyle Bennett [Bury - Doncaster] Undisclosed

Roland Bergkamp [Excelsior - Brighton] Undisclosed

Troy Brown [Ipswich - Rotherham] Free

Danny Bujis [Den Haag - Kilmarnock] Free

Ashley Carew [Ebbsfleet - Cambridge United] Free

Don Cowie [Watford - Cardiff] Free

Aaron Cresswell [Tranmere - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Rob Edwards [Blackpool - Barnsley] Free

Matt Fish [Dover - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Ross Flitney [Dover - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Owain Fon Williams [Rochdale - Tranmere] Free

Andy Frampton [Millwall - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Claude Gnapka [Luton - Walsall] Undisclosed

Oscar Gobern [Southampton - Huddersfield] Free

Mike Green [AFC Totton - Port Vale]

Steven Gregory [AFC Wimbledon - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

Kingsley James [Sheffield United - Port Vale] Free

Jemal Johnson [Lokomotiv Sofia - Southend] Free

Danny Kedwell [AFC Wimbledon - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Nicky Law [Rotherham - Motherwell] Free

Graeme Lee [unattached - Darlington]

Clayton McDonald [Walsall - Port Vale] Free

Patrick McLaughlin [Newcastle - York] Free

Chris Mitchell [Falkirk - Bradford] Free

Lewis Montrose [Wycombe - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Robert Olejnik [Falkirk - Torquay] Undisclosed

Danny Philliskirk [Chelsea - Sheffield United] Free

Shane Redmond [Chesterfield - Mansfield]

Andy Reid [Blackpool - Nottingham Forest]

Phil Roe [Sheffield United - Port Vale] Free

Brian Saah [Cambridge - Torquay] Undisclosed

Stefan Stam [Yeovil - Hereford]

David Stevens [Hampton & Richmond - Braintree Town] Free

Mark Stewart [Falkirk - Bradford] Free

Jamie Taylor [Eastbourne - Lincoln] Free

Gary Teale - [Sheffield Wednesday - Kilmarnock] Free

Ryan Tunnicliffe [Manchester United - Peterborough] Loan

Borja Valero - [West Bromwich Albion - Villarreal] Undisclosed

Chris Whelpdale [Peterborough - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Scott Wootton [Manchester United - Peterborough] Loan