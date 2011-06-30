Aberdeen sign midfielder Isaac Osbourne

Osbourne made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old with Coventry

Aberdeen have continued reshaping their squad with the signing of 25-year-old midfielder Isaac Osbourne.

Osbourne, who spent eight years at Coventry, is the Dons' fourth summer signing following the captures of Youl Mawene, Chris Clark and David Gonzalez.

"Isaac is a big powerful player whose style will be well suited to the game in Scotland," manager Craig Brown told the Aberdeen website.

"He'll be a valuable member of the squad in the forthcoming campaign."

Having struggled with injury last term, Osbourne had to prove his fitness to Brown's assistant Archie Knox.

"Although he missed most of last season through injury, he has come through Archie's rigorous pre-season without any problems whatsoever," said Brown.