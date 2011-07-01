Norwich City sign Bradley Johnson from Leeds United

Johnson scored 17 goals in 140 appearances for Leeds

Norwich City have signed Bradley Johnson after the midfielder's contract at Leeds United expired.

The 24-year-old former Northampton Town player has agreed a three-year deal at Carrow Road.

He told the Norwich website: "I am over the moon really to get the chance to play in the Premier League with a big club like Norwich City.

"I cannot wait to join up with the squad, get training and get a good pre-season under my belt."

Johnson becomes manager Paul Lambert's fifth signing since the Canaries were promoted back to the Premier League in May.

Strikers James Vaughan and Steve Morison have joined from Everton and Millwall respectively, winger Elliott Bennett has arrived from Brighton and Manchester United defender Richie De Laet has joined on loan.

"Bradley's a strong midfielder and will come in and give everybody here a hand," said Lambert.

"He's played for a big club in Leeds United so he's used to playing in front of big crowds.

"I believe he'll be another great addition to the club."