West Brom midfielder Borja Valero seals Villarreal move

Valero last played for West Brom in August 2009

West Brom record signing Borja Valero has completed a move to Spanish side Villarreal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old midfielder initially joined the La Liga side on a season-long loan last summer and scored three times in 35 games.

Albion signed Valero from Real Mallorca for £4.7m in August 2008 but he made just 36 appearances for the club.

He spent the 2009-10 season back on loan at Mallorca before moving to Villarreal a year later.