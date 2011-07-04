Striker Carlos Tevez wants to leave Manchester City

Carlos Tevez has said he wants to leave Manchester City for family reasons.

The Argentina captain helped City finish third in the Premier League last season and qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

The 27-year-old, who joined City from rivals Manchester United in 2009, stated he cannot continue to live in the north west without his daughters.

"I need to be closer to them and to spend more time with them," Tevez said in a statement.

"Living without my children in Manchester has been incredibly challenging for me. Everything I do, I do for my daughters.

"I need them to be happy because my life is about them now. I need to be in a place where they can adapt.

"I hope that the people understand the difficult circumstances I have been living under the past 12 months, in regards to my family."

TEVEZ SAGA TIMELINE 12 December 2010 - Tevez says he is going to leave Man City

20 December 2010 - Withdraws transfer request and commits future to club

16 May 2011 - Says he will only stay at club if solution found to "family issues"

8 June 2011 - Tevez says he will never return to "small and wet" Manchester

4 July - Confirms he is going to leave Manchester City

Tevez, who signed a five-year contract with City upon his £25.5m move from Old Trafford, thanked the club's hierarchy for their support and asked for fans to empathise with his personal predicament.

"It is with great regret that I have to inform Manchester City of my wish to leave the club," added Tevez, who is currently on international duty with hosts Argentina in the Copa America.

"I would like to state that I have great respect for the club, its supporters and the owner, Sheikh Mansoor, who has been nothing other than respectful to me.

"I hope that most of the City fans will understand that I have given them my all on the pitch and that my dedication to the City cause has been 100% on the pitch.

"I hope I have done my bit to help City continue their progress towards their ambition to be champions of England and to advance in the Champions League.

"I have no doubt that the players and management of City will achieve great success in the future."

CHIEF FOOTBALL WRITER PHIL McNULTY ON TEVEZ SAGA "When he withdrew his first transfer request he was warned by City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak that they would choose the timing and manner of his departure. And they will not be selling their finest player on the cheap. "City will instantly shrink the market by demanding around £40m for Tevez and any potential purchasers will also have to cope with a wage packet that is believed to be in excess of £200,000 a week. "This reduces his options to an elite group such as Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid and they have yet to show serious interest."

Tevez made an immediate impact at Eastlands, scoring 29 goals in 42 appearances in his first season as City missed out on a place in the Champions League, finishing fifth in the Premier League.

The former Boca Juniors star was given the added responsibility of the captain's armband by City manager Roberto Mancini last season and Tevez netted 24 goals in 44 appearances, propelling the club to third in the Premier League, thereby securing their place in Europe's top club competition.

Tevez also lifted the FA Cup after a 1-0 victory over Stoke at Wembley in May, City's first trophy in 35 years.

However, his relationship with Mancini had already been fractured when he submitted a transfer request at Eastlands in December 2010, which was later withdrawn.

Tevez's estranged partner could not settle in Manchester and returned to Argentina with their two daughters Katie and Florencia, but a move to Spain or Italy could persuade his family to return to Europe.

Italian club Inter Milan told BBC Sport they will not attempt to sign Tevez because of his wage demands.