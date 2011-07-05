Stats show Carlos Tevez's true worth to Manchester City

Tevez has scored 43 league goals in two seasons with Manchester City

Manchester City have been in no rush to grant Carlos Tevez his wish to leave - and the statistics show just how crucial the striker has become to the Eastlands club.

The 27-year-old swapped the red side of Manchester for the blue in 2009, quickly becoming City's talisman, helping them to FA Cup success and Champions League qualification last season. He has scored 43 Premier League goals in his two seasons with the club - the highest total of any player in the top division.

Those goals from the Argentine have come at a rate of one every 125.6 minutes, a ratio that, when compared with players who have scored at least 15 goals during that time, is only bettered by Arsenal's Dutch international Robin van Persie (112.0).

Top Premier League scorers 2009/10 and 2010/11 Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) - 43

Darren Bent (Sunderland/Aston Villa) - 41

Didier Drogba (Chelsea) - 40

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) - 37

Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - 32

Dimitar Berbatov (Manchester United - 32

Robin van Persie (Arsenal) - 27

Tevez has also shown more than any other striker that one goal can lead to another, having scored an impressive 10 braces in his 66 league appearances for City, three more than his nearest rivals Darren Bent and Didier Drogba. Tevez has also set up 13 goals in that time, showing that there is more to his game than just finding the back of the net.

City also do better with Tevez in the team than they do without him. They have won 34 of the 66 matches he has played in - a ratio of 52% and a slight improvement on the 50% success rate City have enjoyed in the 10 games he has missed.

City have gained an average of 1.83 points per match with Tevez in the team (1.70 without him) and have scored 1.76 goals per game with him (1.70 without him). They have also conceded slightly fewer goals when Tevez plays.

Individually, none of Tevez's City colleagues can come close to his scoring record.

Last season he managed 23 goals in total - 20 of which were in the league - making him the only City player to reach double figures in the top flight. Next on the list was Yaya Toure with 11, seven coming in the Premier League, while Mario Balotelli was the only other player to reach double figures, six of his 10 goals coming in the league.

Fellow frontmen Edin Dzeko and Emmanuel Adebayor managed just 11 between them in their half-season spells with the club.

It is also worth comparing Tevez to former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney, who is United's key figure, much as Tevez is City's. The impact they have had on their teams is noticeable.

Tevez v Rooney in the Premier League 2009-2011 Tevez Rooney 66 Games 60 43 Goals 37 13 Assists 14 125.6 Minutes per goal 133.8 22.99% Shots to goals 18.23% 82.26% Pass completion 75.18% 1.83 Team points per game 2.20 Opta

In the same two-year period, Rooney has scored 37 goals and claimed 14 assists. With four braces to his name, his goals are spread out over more matches.

Tevez's goals have come from 187 chances - a conversion rate of 22.99% - while Rooney's goals have come from 203 shots at a success rate of 18.23%.

Tevez also has a superior passing rate, completing an impressive 82.26% of his 2,215 passes, compared to Rooney's completion rate of 75.18% from 2,466.

However, Rooney does have the upper hand when it comes to his value to the team. Without Rooney in the past two seasons, United have won 56% of their league fixtures and scored 1.75 goals per game. With him, they have upped their win ratio to 68% and their goals-scored ratio to 2.27 per game.

United, though, lost only one of those 16 games without Rooney, while City have been defeated in three of the 10 games when Tevez has been absent.