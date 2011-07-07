Liverpool complete deal for Blackpool's Charlie Adam

Adam scored at Anfield last season in a superb captain's display for Blackpool

Liverpool have completed the signing of midfielder Charlie Adam from Blackpool.

The Scot, 25, signed a contract on Thursday after successfully completing a medical, the club's official website said. The length of the contract or the fee have not yet been disclosed.

"I am absolutely delighted to be here," Adam told Liverpoolfc.tv.

"It has been a long process but now I can't wait to get started and hopefully this will be a successful period in my career and in the club's history."

He added: "Liverpool is a massive club with terrific players and a terrific manager.

"I see this as the perfect development for me to come here, play with such wonderful players and hopefully help the team to win trophies, because that's the most important thing.

"I'm delighted to be able to walk out on the same pitch as some of the players here.

"There are good players at the club, top, top players who I want to learn from. I want to become a better player and hopefully bring something to the team.

"Hopefully we can have a successful period because it's been missing now for a couple of years.

"At the end of the day you get judged on trophies and as a footballer you want to win as many as you can.

Charlie Adam is going to a club with better players and he will get more of the ball. He will be a shrewd signing for Liverpool. BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson

"This club has had a lot of success over the years, so let's get back to doing that."

In the January transfer window the Reds had two bids - the second worth £6.5m - rejected by the Seasiders, who were reportedly holding out for £9m.

But Liverpool reopened talks at the end of the season for a player who had only 12 months left on his contract - and manager Kenny Dalglish is delighted to have finally got his man.

He said: "We're delighted our patience has paid off.

"We tried to sign Charlie in January. Blackpool wanted to keep him, which is understandable because they were trying to maintain their status in the Premier League.

"Our interest never went away. Both the club and Charlie have been patient, and then Blackpool's circumstances changed because they were relegated.

"We're looking forward to Charlie being a success here. He made a huge contribution to Blackpool's team last year and we're looking forward to him making the same contribution here.

"We know what he's got and that's why he was such a success last year in the Premier League."

The Reds have also handed a new long-term contract to teenage defender John Flanagan.

The 18-year-old made seven appearances towards the end of last season and Dalglish has high hopes for his future.

"It's great for everybody," Dalglish added. "Both him and Jack Robinson coming in last year gave the first-team players a lift.

"Obviously Flanno played a lot of games, it never fazed him, he had a great attitude towards it and he made a big contribution.

"The contract he's got is a reward for the work that he's done.

"He just needs to continue to build on the good start he's made.

"He never got carried away with the success he had and the many complimentary words that were spoken about him, and I'm sure he won't get carried away with signing a new contract.

"Sometimes you rest on your laurels but I'm sure he won't."