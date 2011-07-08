Glentoran manager Scott Young thrilled by Europa win

Glentoran manager Scott Young has praised his players after their dramatic 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over FC Renova in Thursday night's Europa League first qualifying round tie.

"The character shown by the young kids and the team in general made it a very proud night for Glentoran," said Young.

"I've a lot of faith in our kids, they have a great attitude and have no fear.

"There is a feelgood factor at the club after a difficult 18 months but we won't be getting carried away."

The Glens won Thursday's second leg at the Oval 2-1 to take the game against the Macedonians into extra-time and then penalties.

"I'm so, so proud and it was good to see a great turnout of fans.

"It was always going to be a difficult game but Richard Clarke scored a wonderful goal to give us a half-time lead that we probably didn't deserve.

"We conceded a goal and then changed our formation early in the second half but young Martin Murray scored an unbelievable goal and that lifted the fans.

"In the end we created enough chances to win against a full-time outfit and that was very pleasing," added the Glens boss.