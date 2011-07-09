Germinal's Victor Wanyama completes switch to Celtic

Wanyama was in Glasgow to complete his medical ahead of his transfer

Celtic have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama from Belgian club Germinal Beerschot for an undisclosed fee.

He has signed a four-year contract having won his appeal against the refusal of a work permit.

And Wanyama told Celtic's website: "It has always been a dream of mine to play for a club like Celtic.

"After reading the club's history, I have chosen 67 as my squad number to show appreciation to the 1967 squad."

Wanyama's work permit application was initially automatically refused because Kenya is ranked outside the top 75 in the world, currently standing at 130 on Fifa's latest list.

But a Scottish Football Association committee, which heard a plea from Celtic manager Neil Lennon via a conference call from Australia on Friday, gave the go-ahead for his permit to be finalised by the UK Border Agency.

And he completed his medical on Saturday before returning to Belgium to obtain the relevant entry visa.

Wanyama is looking forward to meeting up with his new team-mates on their return from pre-season training in Australia and has already been briefed about the importance of the club's European Cup triumph in 1967.

"My ambition at Celtic is to win many trophies like the Lisbon Lions," he said.

Wanyama becomes Lennon's third summer signing, the manager having previously stated that his new arrival, who can play in midfield, had been signed predominately as a central defender.

"It's fantastic news that Victor has now signed for Celtic," added Lennon.

"He will be an important addition to the squad and I look forward to him joining up with the boys on our return from Australia."

Wanyama first moved to Europe from his native Kenya when he joined Swedish club Helsingborg in 2007.

He moved on to Germinal the following year and has been capped 11 times - including all six of Kenya's World Cup 2010 qualifiers.