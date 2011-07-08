Stevenage sign up Jennison Myrie-Williams

Myrie-Williams left Dundee United for St Johnstone in September 2010

Stevenage have signed winger Jennison Myrie-Williams on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old has been without a club since January, when a move from St Johnstone to Oxford collapsed.

Myrie-Williams failed to receive international clearance to join the U's as he had been contracted to two other clubs that season.

He started his career at Bristol City, where he made 34 appearances, before joining Dundee United and the Saints.

During his 18-month spell in Scotland he featured 28 times for the Tangerines before switching to St Johnstone, where he played eight games.