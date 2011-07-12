Southend manager Paul Sturrock wants more signings

Sturrock is preparing for his second season in charge of Southend

Southend United manager Paul Sturrock insists he has not finished in the transfer market.

The League Two club have signed Neil Harris, Alassane N'Diaye and Jemal Johnson this summer.

But Sturrock says he is still on the lookout for new faces and looked at a number of trialists in Monday's 3-0 friendly win at Dartford.

He told BBC Essex: "We're not finished, we're still in the melting pot for a couple of players."

Southend included former Ipswich midfielder Darren Currie in their side in Monday's win, and the third goal was scored by former Plymouth defender Ryan Leonard.

Ex-Southampton and Exeter midfielder Jake Thomson also featured in the Blues first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2011/12 campaign.