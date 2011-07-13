Kidderminster Harriers sign Nuneaton Town's Kyle Storer

Storer has also played for Tamworth and Hinckley

Kidderminster Harriers have signed midfielder Kyle Storer from Nuneaton Town on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old netted 16 times for Nuneaton last season.

Harriers assistant manager Gary Whild told BBC Hereford & Worcester: "Kyle has been highly sought after - that has been well documented.

"Some big hitters in the Conference were after him but he stayed true to his word and we are glad to have him."

Storer made more than 100 appearances in just over two seasons at Liberty Way after joining from Atherstone United in 2009, he also had spells with Tamworth and Hinckley.

Whild believes the move to Aggborough has come at just the right time in the midfielder's career.

"He is at a good age at 24 in terms of his experience and clearly he was on top of his game last season," he said.

"We have got somebody coming in who will bring a competitive edge to the side.

"He is a player who we hope will develop not only individually but also as part of the side as well."

Harriers have agreed to pay an upfront fee for Storer with potential future payments based on incentives over the next two seasons.