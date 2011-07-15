Charlton's Francis fails to agree terms at Bournemouth

Francis joined the Addicks from Southend last summer

Charlton right-back Simon Francis's move to Bournemouth is off after he failed to agree personal terms.

The Addicks' League One rivals began talks with Francis after Charlton accepted a bid just over a week ago.

The 26-year-old moved to Charlton from Southend last summer and made 43 appearances, but has not joined the Addicks on their Spanish training camp.

Charlton chief executive Stephen Kavanagh said: "We've done everything possible to make the deal happen."

Francis started his career at Bradford, and has also played for Sheffield United, Grimsby and Tranmere.