Man City manager Mancini confident of Aguero transfer

Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign Atletico Madrid's Sergio Aguero, BBC Sport understands.

The move comes despite the deadlock in Carlos Tevez's proposed move to Brazilian outfit Corinthians.

The Tevez transfer is on hold after the Brazilian side contradicted City boss Roberto Mancini's claim that a deal had been agreed.

But City are confident they can beat Juventus and Real Madrid to sign his Argentina team-mate Aguero.

Mancini's original plan was to wait until the Tevez deal was concluded before moving for Aguero and Corinthians need to move quickly to complete the transfer before the Brazilian window closes on 20 July.

Corinthians said in a statement that City "have asked for changes in the form of payment and on the value of the transfer" that would finally see Tevez leave after a protracted transfer saga.

City officials are privately frustrated by the delay - but BBC Sport understands they are satisfied they are making good progress in negotiations with Atletico that would see Aguero, 23, arrive as an instant and ready-made replacement for his fellow countryman.

SERGIO AGUERO AT-A-GLANCE Born June 1988 in Quilmes

Won two FIFA Under-20 World Cup titles with Argentina

Moved from Independiente to Atletico Madrid in 2006

Had a son with Diego Maradona's daughter Giannina in 2009

Played in Europa League final win over Fulham in 2010

It is believed the only change requested to the offer accepted by City for Tevez, which was £38.6m - 40m euros plus 4m euros in add-ons - was a minor detail in the first instalment of payment and did not relate to the value of the deal.

City are also not requesting any sell-on clause in the deal, despite reducing their original asking price to give Tevez his wish to be reunited with his family in South America.

Aguero has made it clear he expects to leave Atletico in the coming weeks and City are confident they can beat off competition from Europe's leading clubs to sign one of Europe's most coveted young talents.

He scored 20 goals in La Liga for Atletico last season, and has scored 13 goals in 30 games for Argentina.

City beat Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 in a friendly on Monday, coming from a goal down thanks to a header from John Guidetti and a long-range strike from Shaun Wright-Phillips.

After the game, midfielder Gareth Barry said the players had been discussing the Tevez situation.

"There has obviously been the odd chat about Carlos," he said. "He has made it clear he is ready to leave and the players will respect his decision. It is down to the club to decide what fee they want for Carlos."

"We would be sad to lose him because he is a class player who has worked really hard for the club.

"If you believe what you read, then yes, he has played his last game."