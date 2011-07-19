Plymouth Argyle to sign Ladji Soukouna and Luke Daley

Daley has agreed a deal to join Argyle from Norwich City

Plymouth Argyle have agreed deals to sign Norwich City's Luke Daley and French free agent Ladji Soukouna.

Winger Daley, 21, made 14 appearances for the Canaries since making his debut as a substitute against Burnley in February 2008.

He will join Argyle on a free transfer, with Norwich entitled to a percentage of the transfer fee on any sale.

Defender Soukouna, 20, is a free agent after leaving French third division side US Créteil-Lusitanos.

Daley had signed a signed a three-year contract with Norwich in 2009, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Stevenage, making two substitute appearances.