Dundee United 3-2 Slask Wroclaw (3-3)

Dundee United's European season is over despite a 3-2 win against Slask Warclaw in their second-leg tie at Tannadice.
The 3-3 aggregate score means it is the Poles who progress to the Europa League third qualifying round on away goals.
Goals from Keith Watson, David Goodwillie and a Jon Daly penalty put Dundee United 3-1 up on the night.
But Sebastian Dudek added to Rok Elsner's earlier header to set up a meeting with Lokomotiv Sofia in the next round.
Over 11,000 fans packed into Tannadice, including 2,000 Poles who saw an agressive start from Peter Houston's side.
Goodwillie and Daly, playing up front in a 4-4-2 formation, had an immediate impact on proceedings as United attempted to level the tie which had ended 1-0 to Wroclaw after the away leg.
But it was Watson who put the home side ahead after an early corner kick found Sean Dillon who laid the ball up for the defender to smash the ball home from 16 yards.
The momentum stayed with United when two minutes later Daly set up Goodwillie who drove a right-footed shot low under the Slask keeper Marian Keleman to put United in the driving seat.
In an electric atmosphere, several fans invaded the pitch to celebrate with the home players and had to be dealt with by stewards.
Slask, needing to score to keep the tie alive, capitalised on United's inability to settle after their perfect start to the match.
Awarded their first corner in the 14th minute, Sebastian Mila's superb in-swinging ball found striker Rok Elsner who glanced past Dusan Pernis into the United net.
The Poles had chances to regain control, with Dudek, Elsner and captain Sebastien Mila all coming close around the half hour mark.
Manager Orest Lenczyk made a change shortly afterwards, introducing Johan Voskamp, the scorer of the only goal in the first leg.
Then, with 43 minutes gone, Dusan Pernis released David Goodwillie into the Slask box and a clumsy challenge by Keleman resulted in a booking and a penalty to the home side.
Captain Daly converted coolly from the spot, slotting it high into the right-hand corner, meaning United ended the first half with a 3-2 aggregate advantage.
It was a more attacking Slask Wroclaw who emerged in the second half, immediately dominating possession and drawing a booking out of Johnny Russell for his challenge on Tadeusz Socha.
United remained a threat on the break: Daly fired wide from the edge of the box, then connected with John Rankin whose shot also went wide.
The hosts' inability to convert chances seem to inspire Slask, who got the goal they needed after 73 minutes, Dudek curling a superb shot into the top right-hand corner from 25 yards.
Houston's side threw men forward in the closing stages, creating a chance for Goodwillie two minutes from the end of regulation time, and again with a Daly shot off the crossbar in 92 minutes, but ultimately Slask avenged their 1980 humiliation at Tannadice, ending United's European campaign for another season.
Thursday, 21 July 2011
Europa Lge qualifying
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|Time
|Dundee Utd
|3-2
|Slask Wroclaw
|FT
|(HT 3-1)(agg 3-3)Slask Wroclaw win on away goals rule
|
|
Dundee Utd
- 01 Pernis
- 02 Dillon
- 03 Dixon yellow card
- 05 Kenneth
- 12 Watson
- 04 Severin (Swanson 79)
- 06 Flood yellow card
- 11 Rankin
- 07 Goodwillie
- 09 Daly
- 15 Russell yellow card (Mackay-Steven 81)
Substitutes
- 13 Banks,
- 14 Douglas,
- 10 Swanson,
- 16 Armstrong,
- 17 Mackay-Steven,
- 20 Allan,
- 22 Dow
Slask Wroclaw
- 25 Kelemen yellow card
- 14 Pietrasiak
- 24 Socha
- 29 Elsner
- 04 Spahic
- 07 Dudek (Cetnarski 87)
- 09 Gancarczyk (Sobota 62)
- 11 Mila
- 19 Sztylka
- 03 Celeban
- 20 Cwielong (Voskamp 34)
Substitutes
- 01 Zukowski,
- 17 Pawelec,
- 28 Wasiluk,
- 05 Sobota,
- 10 Cetnarski,
- 06 Szewczuk,
- 18 Voskamp
Possession
- Dundee Utd 54%
- Slask Wroclaw 46%
Attempts on target
- Dundee Utd 3
- Slask Wroclaw 3
Attempts off target
- Dundee Utd 7
- Slask Wroclaw 8
Corners
- Dundee Utd 7
- Slask Wroclaw 5
Fouls
- Dundee Utd 14
- Slask Wroclaw 11
- Final Result
- Full Time
- 90:00+4:33 The final whistle goes and the game is over.
- 90:00+2:12 Shot from deep inside the area by David Goodwillie clears the bar.
- 90:00+1:09 Centre by Gary Mackay-Steven.
- 89:52 Inswinging corner taken right-footed by Willo Flood, free kick awarded for a foul by Jon Daly on Marian Kelemen. Free kick taken by Marian Kelemen.
- 88:10 Foul by Keith Watson on Waldemar Sobota, free kick awarded. Sebastian Mila produces a cross, Headed effort from inside the area by Johan Voskamp misses to the right of the target.
- 86:39 Substitution Mateusz Cetnarski is brought on as a substitute for Sebastian Dudek.
- 82:43 Tadeusz Socha concedes a free kick for a foul on Daniel Swanson. The free kick is swung in left-footed by Paul Dixon.
- 80:46 Daniel Swanson concedes a free kick for a foul on Rok Elsner. Direct free kick taken by Tadeusz Socha.
- 80:16 Substitution Gary Mackay-Steven comes on in place of Johnny Russell.
- 78:05 Substitution Daniel Swanson is brought on as a substitute for Scott Severin.
- 75:03 Free kick awarded for an unfair challenge on David Goodwillie by Rok Elsner. Free kick crossed by Willo Flood, clearance made by Dariusz Pietrasiak. Corner taken by Willo Flood played to the near post, clearance made by Dariusz Pietrasiak. John Rankin produces a left-footed shot from just outside the penalty area that goes harmlessly over the target.
- 73:24 GOAL - Sebastian Dudek:Dundee Utd 3 - 2 Slask Wroclaw Goal scored by Sebastian Dudek from outside the penalty area to the top right corner of the goal. Dundee Utd 3 (3)-(3) 2 Slask Wroclaw.
- 72:41 Effort from outside the penalty box by John Rankin goes wide right of the goal.
- 70:55 Centre by Amir Spahic.
- 69:50 Effort on goal by David Goodwillie from deep inside the area goes harmlessly over the bar.
- 68:58 Free kick awarded for an unfair challenge on Keith Watson by Amir Spahic. Free kick taken by Dusan Pernis.
- 67:19 Amir Spahic takes a shot. Save made by Dusan Pernis.
- 66:45 Sebastian Mila takes the outswinging corner, Garry Kenneth manages to make a clearance.
- 65:33 David Goodwillie is ruled offside. Marian Kelemen takes the indirect free kick.
- 64:48 Sebastian Mila has shot on goal from just outside the area which goes wide of the right-hand upright.
- 63:35 Johan Voskamp is caught offside. Dusan Pernis restarts play with the free kick.
- 62:46 The free kick is delivered right-footed by Willo Flood from left wing.
- 62:46 Booking Willo Flood shown a yellow card.
- 62:39 Free kick awarded for a foul by Tadeusz Socha on David Goodwillie.
- 61:54 Substitution Marek Gancarczyk goes off and Waldemar Sobota comes on.
- 60:08 Johnny Russell challenges Marek Gancarczyk unfairly and gives away a free kick. Marian Kelemen takes the direct free kick.
- 58:47 Willo Flood challenges Sebastian Dudek unfairly and gives away a free kick. The ball is crossed by Sebastian Mila, Header from deep inside the area by Daruisz Sztylka goes over the bar.
- 57:19 Unfair challenge on Tadeusz Socha by Johnny Russell results in a free kick. Sebastian Mila delivers the ball from the free kick left-footed from right wing, save by Dusan Pernis.
- 55:06 Free kick awarded for a foul by Paul Dixon on Sebastian Mila. Daruisz Sztylka takes the direct free kick.
- 52:42 Foul by Rok Elsner on Jon Daly, free kick awarded. Sean Dillon restarts play with the free kick.
- 51:39 Amir Spahic takes a shot.
- 49:29 Sebastian Mila crosses the ball from the free kick left-footed from right by-line, Garry Kenneth manages to make a clearance.
- 49:29 Booking The referee shows Johnny Russell a yellow card.
- 49:24 Unfair challenge on Tadeusz Socha by Johnny Russell results in a free kick.
- 48:29 Marek Gancarczyk gives away a free kick for an unfair challenge on Johnny Russell. Willo Flood crosses the ball in from the free kick.
- 45:49 Garry Kenneth challenges Marek Gancarczyk unfairly and gives away a free kick. Sebastian Mila crosses the ball from the free kick left-footed from right channel, clearance made by Sean Dillon.
- 45:01 The game restarts for the second half.
- Half Time
- 45:00+1:10 The referee blows for half time.
- 45:00+0:48 Willo Flood delivers the ball, Jon Daly has a headed effort at goal from deep inside the area missing to the left of the target.
- 43:42 Assist on the goal came from David Goodwillie.
- 43:42 GOAL - Jon Daly:Dundee Utd 3 - 1 Slask Wroclaw Power penalty scored by Jon Daly. Dundee Utd 3 (3)-(2) 1 Slask Wroclaw.
- 43:14 Booking Marian Kelemen is booked.
- 43:10 Marian Kelemen challenges David Goodwillie unfairly and gives away a Penalty.
- 42:10 Keith Watson delivers the ball, Sebastian Mila manages to make a clearance.
- 42:03 A cross is delivered by John Rankin.
- 41:07 Marek Gancarczyk challenges Willo Flood unfairly and gives away a free kick. Paul Dixon restarts play with the free kick.
- 39:16 David Goodwillie produces a cross.
- 38:15 Corner taken by Sebastian Mila from the right by-line, clearance made by Garry Kenneth.
- 37:01 Corner taken by Sebastian Mila from the left by-line. Centre by Sebastian Mila.
- 36:40 Corner taken short by Sebastian Mila.
- 35:25 Sebastian Mila takes the direct free kick.
- 35:25 Booking The referee shows Paul Dixon a yellow card.
- 34:33 Garry Kenneth takes a shot. Save by Marian Kelemen. Corner taken right-footed by Willo Flood. Marek Gancarczyk fouled by Paul Dixon, the ref awards a free kick.
- 33:44 Substitution Piotr Cwielong leaves the field to be replaced by Johan Voskamp.
- 30:58 Rok Elsner has an effort at goal from long distance that goes wide left of the target.
- 29:21 Free kick awarded for an unfair challenge on Piotr Cwielong by Garry Kenneth. Free kick crossed left-footed by Sebastian Mila, Garry Kenneth makes a clearance.
- 28:48 Garry Kenneth produces a right-footed shot from just outside the box that goes wide right of the goal.
- 28:06 Willo Flood crosses the ball.
- 27:39 Inswinging corner taken by Willo Flood from the left by-line, save by Marian Kelemen.
- 24:51 Sebastian Dudek has an effort at goal from outside the area missing to the wide right of the target.
- 22:39 Outswinging corner taken right-footed by Willo Flood, Headed effort from deep inside the penalty area by Jon Daly goes harmlessly over the crossbar.
- 21:54 A cross is delivered by Amir Spahic.
- 20:29 Scott Severin concedes a free kick for a foul on Sebastian Mila. Rok Elsner restarts play with the free kick.
- 17:37 Foul by Rok Elsner on Jon Daly, free kick awarded. Direct free kick taken by Scott Severin. The ball is crossed by Garry Kenneth, Marian Kelemen makes a save.
- 15:33 Corner taken right-footed by Willo Flood from the left by-line, Dariusz Pietrasiak makes a clearance.
- 13:59 Assist by Sebastian Mila.
- 13:59 GOAL - Rok Elsner:Dundee Utd 2 - 1 Slask Wroclaw Rok Elsner scores a headed goal from inside the penalty box. Dundee Utd 2 (2)-(2) 1 Slask Wroclaw.
- 13:45 Sebastian Mila takes the outswinging corner,
- 12:09 Jon Daly concedes a free kick for a foul on Dariusz Pietrasiak. Rok Elsner restarts play with the free kick.
- 11:23 Sebastian Mila sends in a cross, Scott Severin manages to make a clearance.
- 9:50 Free kick awarded for a foul by Sebastian Dudek on David Goodwillie. Direct free kick taken by Garry Kenneth.
- 8:50 Willo Flood fouled by Rok Elsner, the ref awards a free kick. Free kick taken by Sean Dillon.
- 6:56 Sebastian Mila fouled by John Rankin, the ref awards a free kick. Strike on goal comes in from Piotr Cwielong from the free kick.
- 4:12 Assist on the goal came from Jon Daly.
- 4:12 GOAL - David Goodwillie:Dundee Utd 2 - 0 Slask Wroclaw David Goodwillie gets on the score sheet with a goal from just inside the area to the bottom right corner of the goal. Dundee Utd 2 (2)-(1) 0 Slask Wroclaw.
- 3:50 Daruisz Sztylka has an effort at goal from outside the penalty box missing to the wide left of the goal.
- 1:43 Willo Flood provided the assist for the goal.
- 1:43 GOAL - Keith Watson:Dundee Utd 1 - 0 Slask Wroclaw Keith Watson finds the net with a goal from inside the penalty box to the bottom right corner of the goal. Dundee Utd 1 (1)-(1) 0 Slask Wroclaw.
- 1:22 Corner taken by Willo Flood from the left by-line,
- 0:00 The referee gets the game underway.
